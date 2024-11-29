Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler News: Will be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Butler (back) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Heat will be close to full strength Friday, with Butler leading the way after he was listed as probable in Thursday's injury report. Since missing four games with an ankle injury in mid-November, Butler is averaging 23.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

