Jimmy Butler News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 1:18pm

Butler (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will give it a go following a probable tag due to right knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup. The star forward has appeared in two consecutive outings since missing last Monday's loss to Boston, during which he has amassed 41 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks across 63 total minutes.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
