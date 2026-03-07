Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Minnesota assigned Beringer to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.

This is a move designed to get Beringer more live reps with minutes hard to come by at the NBA level.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
