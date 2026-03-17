Joan Beringer News: Continues G League dominance
Beringer recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes Monday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 132-106 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
With Minnesota's frontcourt healthy, the rookie first-rounder should continue to see consistent reps with Iowa moving ahead. Through eight G League regular-season contests, Beringer is averaging 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 30.5 minutes per tilt while shooting 64.0 percent from the field.
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