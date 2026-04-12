Joan Beringer News: Double-double with seven blocks

Beringer produced 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 FT), 13 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 win over New Orleans.

With Rudy Gobert (rest) and Naz Reid (shoulder) inactive, Beringer turned in the most impressive performance of his young career, recording his first double-double of the season while adding a staggering seven blocks. The rookie didn't see consistent playing time throughout the year, averaging 7.9 minutes across 40 regular-season appearances, though he did display flashes of potential when called upon. Heading into the postseason, Beringer isn't likely to see much action with Gobert and Reid back in the lineup.