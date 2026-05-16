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Joan Beringer News: Elite upside for 2025's No. 17 pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Beringer produced four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, one block and one steal over eight minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Beringer spent the postseason as a deep reserve behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, but his regular-season finale provided a massive glimpse into his future potential. Filling in for a resting Gobert on April 12, the 2025 17th overall pick exploded for 24 points, 13 rebounds and a staggering seven blocks in 31 minutes against New Orleans. While he averaged just 3.9 points across 40 appearances as a rookie, his combination of interior scoring and elite rim protection suggests he is ready for a consistent rotation role. With rumors swirling that the Timberwolves may look to move Gobert's $36.5 million salary this offseason to reshape the roster around Anthony Edwards, Beringer would be the primary beneficiary of such a trade. If the veteran Frenchman is moved, the sophomore big man would likely compete for a starting role, offering a much higher offensive ceiling than the incumbent starter.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
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