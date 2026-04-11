Joan Beringer News: Fills in at center

Beringer recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-132 win over the Rockets.

With the sixth seed in the Western Conference sealed up, the Timberwolves have begun to empty the bench. Rudy Gobert (rest) was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, giving the team's 2025 first-round pick additional opportunities. The Florida product has appeared in 39 games with the parent club this season.