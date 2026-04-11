Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Fills in at center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Beringer recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-132 win over the Rockets.

With the sixth seed in the Western Conference sealed up, the Timberwolves have begun to empty the bench. Rudy Gobert (rest) was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, giving the team's 2025 first-round pick additional opportunities. The Florida product has appeared in 39 games with the parent club this season.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
NBA
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
282 days ago
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
NBA
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
288 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
288 days ago
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
NBA
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
Author Image
Thomas Leary
289 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
Rotowire Staff
290 days ago