Joan Beringer News: Recalled from G League
Beringer is available for the Timberwolves' game against the Lakers on Tuesday.
Minnesota is halting Beringer's G League assignment, summoning the rookie first-rounder from the Iowa Wolves. Beringer has averaged 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 6.8 minutes per contest through 30 NBA games this season, and he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time Tuesday on a healthy Timberwolves squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More
-
NBA Draft
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings250 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis256 days ago
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball256 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects257 days ago
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick258 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More