Joan Beringer News: Recalled from G League

Beringer is available for the Timberwolves' game against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Minnesota is halting Beringer's G League assignment, summoning the rookie first-rounder from the Iowa Wolves. Beringer has averaged 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 6.8 minutes per contest through 30 NBA games this season, and he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time Tuesday on a healthy Timberwolves squad.