Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Beringer is available for the Timberwolves' game against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Minnesota is halting Beringer's G League assignment, summoning the rookie first-rounder from the Iowa Wolves. Beringer has averaged 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 6.8 minutes per contest through 30 NBA games this season, and he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time Tuesday on a healthy Timberwolves squad.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer
