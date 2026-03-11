Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Timberwolves assigned Beringer to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.

After recording one assist in four minutes of garbage time in Minnesota's 120-106 loss to the Lakers, Beringer should get some more substantial minutes for Iowa in its road game against the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday. Since the G League contest is scheduled to tip off just 30 minutes before the Timberwolves' road game against the Clippers, Beringer looks like he won't be available as a depth option for the NBA club in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joan Beringer See More
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
NBA
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2025-26 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
251 days ago
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
NBA
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
257 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
257 days ago
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
NBA
Most Social Media Growth of 2025 NBA Draft Prospects
Author Image
Thomas Leary
258 days ago
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
Rotowire Staff
259 days ago