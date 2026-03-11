Joan Beringer News: Sent to G League
The Timberwolves assigned Beringer to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
After recording one assist in four minutes of garbage time in Minnesota's 120-106 loss to the Lakers, Beringer should get some more substantial minutes for Iowa in its road game against the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday. Since the G League contest is scheduled to tip off just 30 minutes before the Timberwolves' road game against the Clippers, Beringer looks like he won't be available as a depth option for the NBA club in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
