Joan Beringer News: Shines off bench
Beringer posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Magic.
The Timberwolves rested multiple players, including Rudy Gobert. Naz Reid started and saw 24 minutes, while Beringer soaked up the backup center minutes and made the most of his rare opportunity.
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