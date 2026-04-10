Joan Beringer News: Starting Friday
Beringer is in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Rockets on Friday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
With Rudy Gobert (rest) and Naz Reid (shoulder) both ruled out, Beringer will be in the Timberwolves' starting lineup for the second time this season. The rookie first-rounder made his first career start Feb. 22 against the 76ers, when he played 17 minutes and finished with seven points and three rebounds in a 135-108 loss.
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