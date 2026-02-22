Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 3:38pm

Beringer is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the 76ers.

Beringer will draw the first start of his NBA career with both Rudy Gobert (suspension) and Naz Reid (shoulder) unavailable, and it'll be Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle joining him in the first unit. Beringer is a solid rebounder and defender, so he could be someone to consider streaming in deep leagues if you need some big man stats.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
