Joan Beringer headshot

Joan Beringer News: Tallies impressive double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Beringer recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 123-116 loss to South Bay.

Beringer had his way on the boards, resulting in his third straight double-double in the G League. He's now averaging 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds over six regular-season appearances.

Joan Beringer
Minnesota Timberwolves
