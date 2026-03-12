Joan Beringer News: Tallies impressive double-double
Beringer recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 123-116 loss to South Bay.
Beringer had his way on the boards, resulting in his third straight double-double in the G League. He's now averaging 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds over six regular-season appearances.
