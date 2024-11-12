Fantasy Basketball
Jock Landale Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Landale (shoulder) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.

Landale strained his shoulder during Sunday's game against Houston. While results from the MRI the 29-year-old big man was set to undergo have yet to be released, it appears he has avoided a serious injury. With Steven Adams (knee) deemed questionable against the Clippers, Landale could operate as the team's backup center behind Alperen Sengun.

