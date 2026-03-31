Jock Landale Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Landale (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Landale is in danger of missing his second consecutive matchup due to illness. The team should have a clearer idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
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