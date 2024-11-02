Jock Landale Injury: Leaves game with elbow injury

Landale went back to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Warriors due to an elbow injury, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Landale was replaced by Jabari Smith early in the second quarter, and the former left for the locker room after being checked on by trainers on the bench. With Steven Adams (knee) not playing Saturday, the Rockets will have to heavily lean on Smith and Alperen Sengun at center for as long as Landale is sidelined, though Jeff Green could also see some playing time off the bench.