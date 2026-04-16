Jock Landale Injury: Out at least two more weeks

The Hawks announced Thursday that Landale (ankle) is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Landale missed the final five games of the regular season after suffering a right high-ankle sprain April 1, and his updated timeline for a re-evaluation essentially ensures that he'll remain out for the first round of the playoffs. In Landale's absence, the Hawks will rely on Mouhamed Gueye and Tony Bradley to fill backup minutes behind starting center Onyeka Okongwu.