Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:34pm

Landale (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Landale has been downgraded from doubtful to out due to an illness Monday, and he'll face a short turnaround if he wants to return for the second leg of Houston's back-to-back Tuesday against the Nets. With Alperen Sengun (calf) out against the Knicks as well, the Rockets are deploying a smaller starting frontcourt of Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason. That said, Steven Adams should still play a significant role off the bench against Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now