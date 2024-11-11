Jock Landale Injury: Out with shoulder strain

Landale has been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington due to a left shoulder strain.

Landale will miss the second night of a back-to-back set after posting three points and five rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 win over the Pistons. Steven Adams (knee) is questionable, so if both backup bigs are sidelined, the Rockets will likely have to go small with their second unit against the Wizards.