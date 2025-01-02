Jock Landale Injury: Questionable to face Boston

Landale is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a knee sprain, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It remains to be seen if Landale will be able to suit up Friday, though, to be fair, he's not expected to play a significant role even if healthy. Landale is averaging a mere 9.6 minutes per game this season and has been limited to four single-digit appearances since the beginning of December.