Jock Landale Injury: Questionable with illness
Landale (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Boston.
Landale's status could be determined closer to Monday's pregame warmups. Mouhamed Gueye would likely move into the No. 2 center spot if Landale cannot suit up versus the Celtics.
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