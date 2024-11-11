Jock Landale Injury: Undergoing MRI

Head coach Ime Udoke said Monday that Landale will get an MRI done on his left shoulder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Landale strained his left shoulder during the Rockets' 101-99 win over the Pistons on Sunday, and he finished that game with three points and five rebounds over 17 minutes. He's already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, and the results of the MRI will indicate the severity of Landale's injury. If Steven Adams (knee) is also sidelined for Monday's game, Jabari Smith will likely see some playing time at center while Alperen Sengun is resting.