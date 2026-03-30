Jock Landale Injury: Won't go Monday
Landale (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Landale was added to the injury report due to an illness, and he's not feeling healthy enough to give it a go. This should open up some playing time for Mouhamed Gueye or Christian Koloko in the frontcourt.
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