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Jock Landale Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:40pm

Landale (shoulder) won't play in Friday's game against Boston, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Landale was listed as questionable heading into this one, though he won't be able to suit up. Now that he has been ruled out, Mouhamed Gueye is the favorite to see minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu. Landale's next chance to play will be Saturday versus the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks
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