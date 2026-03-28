Jock Landale News: Cleared to face Kings
Landale (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against Sacramento, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Landale is set to return from a one-game absence due to a right shoulder impingement. With Onyeka Okongwu (finger) sidelined, Landale should have a featured role in the frontcourt.
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