Jock Landale

Jock Landale News: Coming off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Landale is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Even with the Rockets locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings, head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that he'll go with his usual starting lineup and those players will get their regular minutes. That means Landale will come off the bench after starting in Houston's last two games, during which he averaged 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 29.0 minutes per game.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
