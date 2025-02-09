Jock Landale News: First double-double of season

Landale provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 94-87 victory over Toronto.

It was the first double-double of the season for Landale, who stepped up to tie a team high with 10 rebounds off Houston's bench. The 29-year-old big man also set a new season high with 24 minutes Sunday, which is worth noting after Alperen Sengun left the game with a back injury. Landale's role with the Rockets has been inconsistent this year, but he could be in line for an expanded role if Sengun and Steven Adams (ankle) are out for Wednesday's tilt against Phoenix.