With Zach Edey sidelined to begin the season following left ankle surgery, Landale started the first 13 games at center, averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 stocks a night while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. Edey left last week's game against Portland after suffering a stress reaction in his left ankle, and Landale went on to post 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during a 119-96 win. With Edey expected to miss at least a month, it was safe to assume that Landale would reclaim a starting spot, but Memphis opted to start Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama in the frontcourt Friday, leaving Landale to come off the bench. Despite operating as a reserve, Landale played at least 27 minutes for only the fifth time this season. Whether he's a regular starter in Edey's absence or not, Landale should have a sizable role within the rotation and should be back on fantasy radars.