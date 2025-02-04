Fantasy Basketball
Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Good to go against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Landale (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An illness prevented Landale from playing in Monday's 124-118 loss to the Knicks, but the fourth-year center has been cleared to play in Tuesday's bout. He played in the Rockets' three games prior to Monday's absence and averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 13.3 minutes per contest over that span.

