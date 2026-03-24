Jock Landale News: Handling backup center role

Landale posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Monday's 146-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

As long as Onyeka Okongwu remains healthy, fantasy managers can likely find more appealing streaming options at center than Landale. Over his last six appearances, Landale has averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 17.7 minutes per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.