Jock Landale News: Logs 16 minutes in return
Landale finished Tuesday's 100-96 victory over the Hawks with four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes.
Landale returned from a personal absence, playing 16 minutes as the backup center behind Alperen Sengun. Steven Adams was a late scratch due to ankle soreness, providing Landale with an unexpected opportunity. Through 22 games, Landale is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now