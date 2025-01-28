Jock Landale News: Logs 16 minutes in return

Landale finished Tuesday's 100-96 victory over the Hawks with four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes.

Landale returned from a personal absence, playing 16 minutes as the backup center behind Alperen Sengun. Steven Adams was a late scratch due to ankle soreness, providing Landale with an unexpected opportunity. Through 22 games, Landale is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per contest.