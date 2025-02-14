Fantasy Basketball
Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Misses out on double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 10:36am

Landale closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

Despite Steven Adams playing Thursday, Landale was able to secure the majority of Houston's backup center minutes against Golden State. Although Landale continues to receive inconsistent playing time, he has scored double-digit points in each of his last three outings.

