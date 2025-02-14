Jock Landale News: Misses out on double-double

Landale closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

Despite Steven Adams playing Thursday, Landale was able to secure the majority of Houston's backup center minutes against Golden State. Although Landale continues to receive inconsistent playing time, he has scored double-digit points in each of his last three outings.