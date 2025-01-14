Jock Landale News: Out for personal reasons
Landale (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Landale won't be available for personal reasons Wednesday, and his next shot to rejoin Houston's lineup arrives Thursday against the Kings. Veteran big man Steven Adams has taken over as the top backup center behind Alperen Sengun lately, and the former should have a clear pathway to that role against Denver with Landale out of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now