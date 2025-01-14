Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Out for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 4:40pm

Landale (personal) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Landale won't be available for personal reasons Wednesday, and his next shot to rejoin Houston's lineup arrives Thursday against the Kings. Veteran big man Steven Adams has taken over as the top backup center behind Alperen Sengun lately, and the former should have a clear pathway to that role against Denver with Landale out of action.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now