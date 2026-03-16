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Jock Landale News: Passive performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Landale supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over Orlando.

Landale was subdued once again, having now scored double digits only once in the past six games. During that time, he has averaged just 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game, despite serving as the primary backup behind Onyeka Okongwu. For those in standard formats, he should not even be on the radar at this point.

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks
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