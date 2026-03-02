Jock Landale News: Plays well off bench

Landale finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Landale continues to excel as the backup center in Atlanta. Over his last six games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting in 18.9 minutes per contest.