Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Landale finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Landale continues to excel as the backup center in Atlanta. Over his last six games, he's averaging 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting in 18.9 minutes per contest.

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago