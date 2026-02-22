Jock Landale News: Pops for 17 points off bench
Landale amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over Brooklyn.
Landale didn't log heavy minutes, but he made the most of his opportunities off the bench in Sunday's victory. After coming up empty in four attempts from beyond the arc in Friday's blowout loss to Miami, the big man bounced back with a perfect showing from deep. Through seven appearances since being traded to Atlanta, Landale has reached double figures in four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 418 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 220 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide20 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More