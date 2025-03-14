Jock Landale News: Sees garbage-time run in rout

Landale posted six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 133-96 win over Dallas.

Landale saw some extra playing time while playing the entire fourth quarter during Friday's easy win, but it was still just a pedestrian performance off the bench. Over his last eight appearances, Landale has averaged a mere 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 11.1 minutes. The 29-year-old big man should continue carrying minimal fantasy appeal as long as Alperen Sengun is healthy.