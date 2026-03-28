Jock Landale News: Starting Saturday

Landale is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Landale will draw his first start since Feb. 5, when he made his Hawks debut. In that outing, Landale delivered 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 32 minutes. With Dyson Daniels (toe), Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (finger) out, Landale should receive as many minutes as he can handle.