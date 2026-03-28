Jock Landale News: Starting Saturday
Landale is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Landale will draw his first start since Feb. 5, when he made his Hawks debut. In that outing, Landale delivered 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 32 minutes. With Dyson Daniels (toe), Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (finger) out, Landale should receive as many minutes as he can handle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 208 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball37 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 452 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 254 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More