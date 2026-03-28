Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Landale is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Landale will draw his first start since Feb. 5, when he made his Hawks debut. In that outing, Landale delivered 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 32 minutes. With Dyson Daniels (toe), Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (finger) out, Landale should receive as many minutes as he can handle.

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
54 days ago