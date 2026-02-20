Jock Landale News: Strong line off bench

Landale ended Thursday's 117-107 victory over Philadelphia with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes.

Landale has a firm grasp on the backup center minutes in Atlanta and is adjusting to his new role well. He's more of a deep-league fantasy asset for the time being for as long as Onyeka Okongwu is upright.