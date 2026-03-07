Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Stuck in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:04pm

Landale finished Saturday's 125-116 win over Philadelphia with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes.

With Onyeka Okongwu healthy, Landale is producing quality numbers on a per-minute basis but has his fantasy upside capped in a limited role off the bench. Landale has averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes per contest over his last six games, shooting 41.2 percent from long distance during this span.

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jock Landale See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
33 days ago