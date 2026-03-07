Jock Landale News: Stuck in reserve role

Landale finished Saturday's 125-116 win over Philadelphia with seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes.

With Onyeka Okongwu healthy, Landale is producing quality numbers on a per-minute basis but has his fantasy upside capped in a limited role off the bench. Landale has averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes per contest over his last six games, shooting 41.2 percent from long distance during this span.