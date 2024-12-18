Fantasy Basketball
Joe Ingles Injury: Out once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Ingles (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Ingles hasn't suited up since Nov. 1, when he logged five minutes off the bench in a 119-116 win over the Nuggets, due to a left soleus strain. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, but even if that happens in the near future, he's not likely to have a lot of upside since he's not a regular in the rotation. Ingles' next chance to play will come Saturday against the Warriors.

