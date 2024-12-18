Joe Ingles Injury: Out once again

Ingles (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Ingles hasn't suited up since Nov. 1, when he logged five minutes off the bench in a 119-116 win over the Nuggets, due to a left soleus strain. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, but even if that happens in the near future, he's not likely to have a lot of upside since he's not a regular in the rotation. Ingles' next chance to play will come Saturday against the Warriors.