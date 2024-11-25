Joe Ingles Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Ingles (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Ingles has been a healthy DNP in the Timberwolves' last 11 regular-season games, so his absence Tuesday wouldn't have a huge impact on Minnesota's rotation. Ingles last played Nov. 1 against the Nuggets, during which he played five scoreless minutes off the bench and registered one rebound and one assist.
