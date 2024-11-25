Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joe Ingles headshot

Joe Ingles Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 3:14pm

Ingles (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Ingles has been a healthy DNP in the Timberwolves' last 11 regular-season games, so his absence Tuesday wouldn't have a huge impact on Minnesota's rotation. Ingles last played Nov. 1 against the Nuggets, during which he played five scoreless minutes off the bench and registered one rebound and one assist.

Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now