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Joe Ingles News: Double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ingles chipped in 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six rebounds, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 132-126 victory over the Pelicans.

Ingles drew the start Sunday and contributed across the board, knocking down three triples and reaching the 10-rebound mark to record his first double-double of the season. It was a positive way for the veteran to close the regular season after playing a limited role in the Timberwolves' rotation, as he'll finish averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 assists in 5.7 minutes across 27 appearances.

Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
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