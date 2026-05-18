Joe Ingles News: Heading overseas

Ingles signed a two-year contract with Australia's Melbourne United on Monday, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reports.

After serving as a veteran leader and depth piece for the Timberwolves over the past two seasons, Ingles will head back to his native Australia and could potentially finish his professional basketball career there. The 38-year-old spent the last 12 seasons in the NBA, including his first eight with the Jazz. He holds career averages of 6.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals across 21.4 minutes per contest in the Association.