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Joe Ingles News: No longer on report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ingles (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Ingles didn't play Friday against the Rockets due to personal reasons, but the veteran forward should suit up Sunday. Given that the Timberwolves have ruled nine players out for this regular-season finale, it wouldn't be surprising if Ingles logs a similar workload to the one he had against the Magic on Wednesday, where he logged 18 minutes.

Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
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