Joe Ingles headshot

Joe Ingles News: Out for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:24pm

Ingles is out for Thursday's game against Toronto for personal reasons.

Ingles is averaging 4.0 minutes per game over 20 regular-season appearances, so his absence will have a negligible impact on the Minnesota rotation. His next chance to rejoin the team comes Saturday against the Magic.

Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ingles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ingles See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
February 1, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
December 27, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
December 2, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 29, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 27, 2024