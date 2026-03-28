Joe Ingles News: Rare appearance in loss
Ingles recorded no counting stats in four minutes during Saturday's 109-87 loss to the Pistons.
Ingles logged four minutes during garbage time, appearing in a game for just the fifth time in the past 16 contests. All five appearances have come during garbage time, highlighting the fact that he is simply not a part of the rotation, if and when the team is healthy.
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