Joe Ingles News: Re-enters rotation Saturday

Ingles missed his only field-goal attempt and was charged with a foul over nine minutes of court time in Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ingles moved back into the Minnesota rotation Saturday as a backup wing in place of Josh Minott, who went unused in a coach's decision. The appearance was Ingles' first since Nov. 1, with the veteran having also missed about a month of action over the last two and a half months due to a calf injury. Ingles didn't make a compelling case to stick in the rotation moving forward, and he could see his playing time disappear entirely if Donte DiVincenzo (toe) is ready to go for MInnesota's next game Monday at Memphis.