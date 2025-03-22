Joe Ingles News: Scoreless in spot start

Ingles contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over six minutes during Friday's 134-93 victory over the Pelicans.

Ingles got the start Friday, so his family, who were visiting Minnesota at the time, could see him play. Unfortunately, he didn't deliver a decent line for fantasy purposes, and the veteran isn't expected to play a significant role in the rotation going forward. As such, Ingles should remain in waivers across all formats.