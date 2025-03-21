Joe Ingles News: Will start vs. New Orleans
Ingles will be in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves on Friday against the Pelicans.
Ingles will be a starter for Minnesota for the first time Friday. The 37-year-old hasn't seen the floor much this season, playing 6.0 minutes per game. However, this will be a special occasion with Ingles' family in attendance and head coach Chris Finch ensuring they can watch him play right out of the gate, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
