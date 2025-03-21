Fantasy Basketball
Joe Ingles headshot

Joe Ingles News: Will start vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Ingles will be in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves on Friday against the Pelicans.

Ingles will be a starter for Minnesota for the first time Friday. The 37-year-old hasn't seen the floor much this season, playing 6.0 minutes per game. However, this will be a special occasion with Ingles' family in attendance and head coach Chris Finch ensuring they can watch him play right out of the gate, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Joe Ingles
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
